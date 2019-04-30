|
Robert Sumner Creamer, 82, of Marlborough, MA., died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home from natural causes. He was born in Detroit, MI. and moved to Taunton, MA. The son of the late Charles Sumner and Ada Jennette (Gregory) Creamer and the husband of the late Marjorie (Aseltine) Creamer. A graduate of Taunton High School, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He was employed as a chef for many years, primarily with the Best Western and former Red Coach Grill. Mr. Creamer was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3565, the Italian American Club, and the Minuteman Dart League. Bob is survived by his six children; Robert Creamer, Cherie Sherman, Laurie McGeever, all of Taunton, Jodi Hodge, Jay Hodge and his husband Peter Hyland, all of Hudson and Charles Creamer and his wife Lisa LeDuc-Creamer of Ridge, NH., his sisters, Donna King, and Linda Hogan. His 5 grandchildren; Scott Sherman, Casandra Creamer, Jennette McGeever, Rilley and Alexis Creamer, with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-9 at the Marlborough Fraternal Order of Eagles #3565, 56 Florence Street, Marlborough, MA. All are welcome to join Roberts family sharing stories of the laughter and friendship Bob brought to our lives.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019