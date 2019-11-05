|
|
Robert S. Snyder 1932-2019 died peacefully at home November 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Beloved husband of Bonnie Clendenning Snyder, cherished father of Nadine Nesbitt and David J Snyder and stepfather of Max Clendenning. He leaves his grandchildren Amber Stefaniak, Genevieve Heaps, Matthew Heaps, Alexandria Heaps and Autumn Pirie, his great niece Sophie McCardle and great nephew Jack McArdle. Robert served with distinction as a pilot in the Korean War and graduated from Boston University. After a long career in the packaging and paper machine industries Robert used his gifts as salesperson and entrepreneur to create Engineered Tooling Company which he ran for thirty years as President and CEO. Above all, he was a constant friend, mentor and partner to his extended family and friends. Services at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Wednesday November 6 at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street. Afterwards family and friends are invited to gather at his late residence. A public Shiva will be held on Sunday November 10, at Congregation Shaarei Tefillah, 35 Morseland Avenue, Newton Centre from 5-7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society or a . www.brezniakfuneral directors.com Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneral directors.com Family Owned
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019