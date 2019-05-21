|
Robert Brad Thomas Bradford, 87, of Marlborough, MA, died peacefully at his home Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Stoneham, he was the son of the late Paul and Frances (Thomas) Bradford and the husband of the late Nancy (Lee) Bradford, who died in 2017. Brad enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Brads love for his family came first, which was evident with the house he built when he started his life with Nancy, his partner for over 59 years. He retired from -Tech in 1997 where he had worked as a welder/fabricator for many years. He was a skilled card player, avid gardener and a master of the mechanical trades throughout his life. There was no job too big or small he wouldnt attempt. A longstanding member of the Marlborough Fraternal Order of Eagles, he was known in many circles as a man who was always willing to lend a hand. He is survived by his son, Michael and his wife Marisa of Marlborough, his daughters, Tracey Pryor and her husband Scott of Rutland, MA and Jani Ferrelli and her longtime companion Joseph Calabrese of Hopedale, his brothers, Bill and Earle Bradford, both of North Carolina, his brother-in-law, James Lee and his partner Goran Sparrman of Plainfield, NJ and his sister-in-law, Geri Bell of Marlborough as well as his grandchildren, Amie Kepner and her husband Keith, Kristopher, Rebecca, and Jesse Bradford, Scott Pryor, Jr. and Brian Pryor and his wife Elyse, Erica, Peter, Matthew and Christina Ferrelli and Mikayla and Mason Bradford, his great- grandchildren, Anna and Allison, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Robert M. Bradford and the brother of the late Bryant Bradford. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 5-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St, Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2019