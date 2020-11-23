Mr. Robert Taylor, 82, of Milford MA died Thursday (November 19, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean (Dunham) Taylor. Robert had been employed as a baker for over thirty years at Wonder Bread in Natick MA. Along with his beloved wife of fifty-two years, he is survived by his four daughters; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and one sister. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P O Box #758517, Topeka KS 66675.