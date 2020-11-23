1/
Robert Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Taylor, 82, of Milford MA died Thursday (November 19, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean (Dunham) Taylor. Robert had been employed as a baker for over thirty years at Wonder Bread in Natick MA. Along with his beloved wife of fifty-two years, he is survived by his four daughters; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and one sister. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box #758517, Topeka KS 66675.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved