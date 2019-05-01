MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Robert V. Carboni, 84, of Holliston passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born in Milford and was the son of the late Alfred and Mary (Tavano) Carboni. He was the husband of 61 years to his beloved, Charlotte (Nordstrom) Carboni. Bob is survived by his children, David Carboni and wife, Lauren of Needham, Dianne Perks and husband, Michael of Blackstone, Wayne Carboni and wife, Kathy of Franklin, and Paula Caffrey and husband, Peter of Holliston. He also leaves behind 10 cherished grandchildren and their spouses and 2 great-grandsons. Bob served in the Army National Guard. He started his career at Carbonis Formica Center and then with Builders Supply in Marlboro for many years. Bob loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great -grand sons. He enjoyed spending summers in Wareham, MA and winters in Florida. He was an avid New England sports fan. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4th from 9-10:30 am at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. A funeral service will follow visitation at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Organization 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 or shriner shospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 1, 2019
