Robert V. Sanwald, 94, of Hopkinton passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Golden Pond, Hopkinton. He was the husband of the late Mary P. (Slack) Sanwald who died in 2008. Mr. Sanwald was born in East Marion, NY in 1925, the son of the late John and Marguerite (Vail) Sanwald. He graduated Salutatorian of his High School class on Shelter Island then attended Princeton University, Princeton, NJ before enlisting in the US Army Air Forces during WWII. As a Corporal/Army Staff Sargent, he became an Electrical and Mechanical Engineer on the B-24's Bomber Fighter Jets. A longtime resident of Hopkinton, he was employed as a principal mechanical engineer for Polaroid Corp. in Waltham for over 20 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his family, gem mining, antiquing, clock and watch collecting, and an occasional trip to the casino. He was an avid reader, especially of maritime novels and would also like to attend estate sales. In later years, found it hard to resist a good yard sale. He is survived by three daughters Linda Rice and her husband Lewis of AL, Nancy McComas and her husband John of MD, and Tracey Flynn and her husband Brian of Hopedale; a sister Margie Card of Shelter Island, NY; 6 grandchildren including Brandon and Tyler Flynn; 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son William Sanwald. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020