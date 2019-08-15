|
Robert William Burgett, 73, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12, 2019 following a period of declining health. His easygoing nature, wry sense of humor and indomitable spirit carried him as long as he could to stay with his family, but in the end, he succumbed to join his parents in heaven. He was born in Newton on January 7, 1946 the son of the late Rodman J. Burgett and Irene L. (Cormier) Burgett. Bob is survived by his daughter Heather L. Burgett of Santa Monica, CA; and siblings Steven H. Burgett of Framingham; Gary M. Burgett of Cave Creek, AZ; Susan E. Baraldi of Chelmsford; Brian P. Burgett of Bellingham; and Rodman J. Burgett, Jr. of Holliston. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Bob has been a lifelong resident of Cochituate and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1963. He received his BS in Business from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and he served his country proudly and with honor during the Vietnam War with the United States Air Force. For many years, he was the owner and proprietor of Chest Fever in Natick, a textile and screen printing company. He retired after over 20 years in custodial services for Wayland High School. Bob was devoted to his family who were the center of his life. He will be fondly remembered and loved by all who knew him. At the request of his family, services and interment at the Burgett family lot in Lakeview Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the charitable organization of the donors choice to benefit Veterans. Arrangements entrusted to the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019