Robert W. Gebelein, 80, of Mendon, passed away at his home Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2019. He was the husband of Martha (Dix) Gebelein. Robert had been the Production Manager at Arrow International in Walpole for 14 years before retiring 2003. He was also the Deputy Chief of the Mendon Fire Department for 30 years. Most presently he had been working with Sears in Marlborough and was a driver for the Mendon Senior Center. He was born December 13, 1938 in Framingham the son of the late Henry and Marion (Hawkins) Gebelein. He was a graduate of Ashland High School, class of 1956 and attended both Northeastern University and Bentley College. Robert was a U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Commander during the Vietnam War. Mr. Gebelein enjoyed model trains and gardening. In addition to his wife Martha, of 56 years, Robert is survived by his son, Randall R. and his wife Sharon Gebelein of Mendon; a daughter, Kristen and her husband Frank Jansen of West Boylston; a brother, Richard and his wife Alix Gebelein of Gray, Maine, 3 grandchildren, Joshua Gebelein, Angela Glynn, Teegan Jansen and 2 great-grandchildren, Caidence and Julian. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 9:30 | 10:30 a.m. in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Internment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, 76 Chestnut St., Ashland where Military Honors will be held. Memorial donation may be made to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019