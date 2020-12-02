Robert William Ham, age 85, of Delavan, WI passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness. He was born in Chicago on July 20, 1935 to Robert and Marcella (Kramer) Ham. Bob's career in business spanned 6 decades and 5 continents. He was the Vice President of Sales of the International Data Systems Division of Avery Dennison during his 25 years there, and Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Polyonics Inc. He served on the boards of Imtec Inc. and Polyonics Inc., most recently as the Chairman of the Board before retiring in 2018. Bob was quick witted, genuine, and an overall great guy. He was active in the community and served on numerous committees and boards. He loved traveling, reading, and enjoying life on Lake Delavan. More than anything, he loved people, and wanted to see them succeed, whatever the endeavor. He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and family members. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Kearns Ham, who died in 1985, and Judy Basil Ham, who died in 2015. He is survived by his children, Peggy Ham Payne and her husband Donald of Holliston, MA, Steven Ham and his wife Mali Naksuk of Las Vegas, NV, Amy Moore and her husband Mark of Lake Geneva, WI, Danielle Akin of Woonsock et, RI, and Shauna Basil & her husband Dan Kazach kov of Norwood, MA, his brother Fred Ham and his wife Sharon of South Bend, IN, Sister-in-law, Geraldine Kearns of Chicago, IL, and nephew Ed Kearns of Delavan, WI. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Tricia Lochiatto and her husband Eric of Medway, MA, Lyndsay Bache, of Sommerville, MA, Sydney Lortz, of Dorchester, MA, Millie Bache of South Royalton, VT, Robert, Julian, and Maxwell Payne of Holliston, MA, William and Brooklyn Phetdee of Las Vegas, NV, Vaune and Jett Moore of Lake Geneva, WI, and Great Grandson, Mason Lochiatto of Medway, MA, as well as numerous nieces and nep hews. When gathering safely is possible, a Celebration of Life will be held. Please emailbob.ham.service@gmail.com to be added to an invitation list for his Celebration of Life. Memorials can be directed to the Salvation Army, In Memory of Bob Ham, P.O. Box 766, Mukwonago, WI 53149, give.salvationarmyusa.org
. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
