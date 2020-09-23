1/1
Robert W. Ramstrom Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Ramstrom Jr., a resident of Natick and most recently of Hingham, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sunday September 20, 2020, at the age of 84. Robert was born on May 9, 1936, in Framingham, a son of the late C. Jean (Horne) and Robert W. Ramstrom, Sr. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Faith (Green) Ramstrom. A dedicated father of Pamela Lorenzi and her husband David of Northborough, Donna McHugh and her husband Bill of Westwood and Eric Ramstrom and his wife Patricia of Natick. He was the loving grandfather of Tony, Victoria and Ernesto, Katy Lorenzi, Will McHugh and Gus, Tim and Maeve Ramstrom and great grandfather of Alfonso Lorenzi. He was the cherished brother to the late Albert Ramstrom and his wife Sherry and the late Marilyn Ramstrom. Bob was also the beloved son-in-law of the late Allan C. and Kaino T. Green formerly of Watertown. Also survived by his brother-in-law of Laurence Green and his wife Judy, Robert Green and the late Allan Green and his surviving wife Beth. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as Second Class Airman and had 37 year career at GTE as Mechanical Design Engineer. He was an avid fan of all Boston sports and NASCAR. His garden and workshop were his safe havens to complete "projects" while listening to country music. He considered his family his greatest joy and could be seen in the stands and the audience of his grandchildrens many games and activities. A resident of Liden Ponds, he enjoyed many friendships and involvement in the Hingham Citizens Police Department and the Canadian American Club. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Graveside Services in Edgell Grove Cemetery 53 Grove Street Framingham on Friday September 25th at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Ramstrom may be made to the American Cancer Society 3 Speen Street Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Edgell Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anne Harrington
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved