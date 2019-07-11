Robert W. Scanlon, a resident of Westborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at the age of 95. The last surviving child of six brothers, he was the son of the late Marion Quit and Edward Scanlon. Raised in Holliston, MA he enlisted in the US Navy serving his country aboard the destroyer Conway in the South Pacific during WWII. After his military service he attended Northeastern University earning a degree in electrical engineering in 1955. In his early family years he was a volunteer Boy Scout Master in his home town of Holliston, MA. His career in sales reached a handful of electronic companies along the greater Boston Route 128 belt where he spread his charm and good sense of humor to many he met. He enjoyed summers on Cape Cod in a cottage he and his brother Thomas built in West Dennis, where the family would gather for summer fun. Always up for lobsters and oysters, his traditions, shared with his family and friends, survived year after year. During his residence in Ashland, MA he and his wife Loretta opened their home, hosting Boston Marathon runners for many years. His loving wife of many years, Loretta Scanlon predeceased him in March of this year. He is survived by his four children: Marcia and Roger Manchester, Lynda and Andrew Taylor all of Encinitas, CA; Robert and Leslie Scanlon, Jr. of Newbury, MA; J. Richard Scanlon of Virginia Beach, VA; first wife Jeanette Hennessy of Encinitas, CA, as well as his step children Daniel Sullivan of Orleans, MA; Neil and Nancy Sullivan of Medfield, MA; Pamela and Steven Missaggia of Brookline, NH; Patricia and Robert Baldwin of Punta Gorda, FL; Laura Sullivan of Kingston, NY; and Thomas Sullivan of Worcester, MA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 8 step grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Tuesday July 16th at 11:00AM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. One calling hour will be held Tuesday from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the service. www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 11, 2019