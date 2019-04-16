Robert W. Thompson, 69, formerly of Framingham, died April 12, 2019. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Hollis & Marion (Wylie) Thompson, and the beloved husband of Sheila (Beaudet) Thompson. A 1968 graduate of Framingham North High School, Robert went on to work for over 40 years as an autobody technician in the Metrowest area. He served his country proudly in the US Navy during Vietnam War. Robert's passion was the martial arts, and taught for Framingham and Natick Villari's for 40 years, earning his honored 6th degree black belt. He also taught the disabled and partially blind. Bob loved to travel with his wife Sheila to Arizona. Besides his wife Sheila, Robert is survived by his children, Tracey Thompson of Westborough & John Rotigliano, and Jesse Thompson of Marlborough, his siblings Steven & his wife Laurette of Sandwich, Judy Black of Framingham, Holly Cronos & her husband John of Grafton, Linda Schube & her husband Michael of Ashland, his sister-in-law, Sharon Robinson of Clinton, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Pat Goodfleisch. Family and friends will honor and remember Roberts life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, April 17th from 4 | 8 P.M. His funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Roberts name to the ALS Association, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062, www.alsa.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary