Roberta C. Tynes-Walcott (Bertye), loving wife of the late Robert A Walcott departed this life on Friday, March 29th, 2019 in her 91st year. Bertye was born on September 10th, 1927, middle child of the late Edith (Sam uels) and Robert J. Tynes in Boston, Massachusetts. Upon Graduation from The High School of Practical Arts in Boston, Bertye acquired a job and went to work at Trimount Clothing Co. until she married, her first child was born, and she became a stay at home mother. In later years, when her children were in school, she returned to work for Digital as a Cleanroom Technician on the third shift which she loved. Roberta was a Member of the Framingham Heart Study of the Metrowest Medical Center for many years. She also served as a Board Member of the local NAACP and was a faithful Member of the metrowest Suburbanettes for over 60 years. She was an excellent Seamstress, making and tailoring outfits for Family and Friends. A marvelous Cook who never learned to cook for a few. Her travels took her throughout the U.S.A., Canada, Europe, Mexico, Africa and the Caribbean. Bertye enjoyed the company of friends, always inviting them into her home and being the Life of the Party. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving Sister Sara Johnson; her Son Michael J. Walcott and wife Marie; daughter Tracey E. Walcott-Gray, first born son Robert J. Walcott preceded her in death; Grandchildren Whitney Gray, Matthew Walcott, Nicholas and Nicole Walcott; Grandchild Courtney L. Carroll. Also preceded Robertas passing. Great Grandchildren Jacobi King-Savory and Theodore Walcott Oliver; Niece Beverly Johnson, Nephew Alan R. Johnson and wife Sonia; Great Grand Niece Nykesha and Great Grand Nephew Karsten Johnson and a host of Relatives and Friends. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Robertas memory may be made to the . A Memorial Service and Celebration of Robertas Life will be held on April 13th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greater Framingham Community Church, 44 Franklin street, Framingham, MA 01702 with Repast Immediately following the Service at the Eagles Hall, 55 Park Street Framingham, directly behind the Church. 1-508-875-8994.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019