Sister Roberta Marie Brown, CSJ, in her 71st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Robert D. and Helen M. (Kelly) Brown and beloved sister of the late Robert, Charles, and Rev. Arthur Brown, as well as loving aunt of the late Bobby Brown. Sister Roberta Marie is survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, Maura Gost, Lisa Brown Sheehan, Michael Brown, Beth Latimer, Charles S. Brown, Jr., and Barbara Foley, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brighton; Fontbonne Academy; as Parish Minister at St. Christine Parish, Marshfield; and college teacher at Aquinas Jr. College, Newton. Sister Roberta Marie served as Executive Councilor and subsequently as President of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, and as Delegate for Religious of the Archdiocese of Boston. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial: All will gather at 1:15 p.m. at Mount Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey Street, West Roxbury, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019