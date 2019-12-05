Home

Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Temple Israel of Natick
145 Hartford St.
Natick, MA
View Map
Rochelle Sivan Obituary
Rochelle (Weisman) Sivan, 63, of Framingham, died Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Rochelle's family moved to Israel when she was young, and she received her bachelor's degree from the Technion. In 1989, she moved to Massachusetts with her three children, ending up in Framingham by 1997. Rochelle is survived by her children Yuval Sivan, Keshet Sivan, and Shaked Sivan, her granddaughter Adira Rosenberg, her siblings, and countless other family members and dear friends. Rochelle worked as a computer programmer. She was fiercely dedicated to her family and passionate about improving the world: she was a chair of the Framingham Democratic Town Committee for a time, co-founded Transition Framingham, and worked recently with Never Again. Services at Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St., Natick on Friday, December 6 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to RAICES, https://www.raicestexas.org/; Transition Network, https://transitionnetwork.org/; or another organization of your choice dedicated to making the world more just, compassionate, and sustainable.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
