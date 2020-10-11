Roger Alan Backman, 92, of Wayland, recently residing at Carmel Terrace in Framingham and formerly of Acton, died peacefully surrounded by loving family members on Sunday afternoon, October 04, 2020. Devoted husband for 67 years of the late Gloria L. Backman (Wanberg) of Wayland. He was born in Waltham on January 13, 1928 the son of the late Carl E. Backman and Margaret E. (Tuttle) Backman. Brother of the late Barbara Millar and Carl E. Backman, Jr. Father of Robin L. Backman of Boston; Lisa B. Backman and her husband Jeff Christoffersen of Denver, CO; Jeffrey A. Backman and his wife Diane Backman of Charlotte, NC; Craig A. Backman and his wife Marcia Backman of Maynard and Robert C. Backman and his wife Ruth Backman of Wayland. Cherished grandfather of Robert, Katie, Chris, Michael, Mary, Cassandra and Kyle. Roger spent his formative years in Waltham and Acton, graduating from Acton High School with the Class of 1945. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard (1945-1948), the U.S. Naval Reserve (1948-1950) and after being called up during the Korean War, the U.S. Navy (1950-1953). Roger graduated from Northeastern University with degrees in Electrical Engineering (1957) and Business Engineering Management (1959). He was a longtime employee with RCA Corporation where he worked on the Apollo 11 Moon Landing and Instron Corporation. He retained many of his friendships made during these years. A resident of Wayland for over 67 years, Roger was an active member of the Wayland Historical Society, including being responsible for the maintenance and care of the Grout-Heard House. He served many years on the Wayland Conservation Commission, a member of the Sanctuary Committee for the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, and an active member of Sudbury Valley Trustees. Since the 1970s he was a member of the East Co. of the Sudbury Companies of Militia and Minute, holding the position of Colonel in 1993. Roger was an avid gardener and enjoyed maintaining his many bird feeders. Along with Gloria, he was a founding member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Wayland. Roger was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Private services were held at the Backman family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests that gifts in Rogers memory be given to the Drumlin Farm, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
