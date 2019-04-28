|
|
Mr. Roger F. Moore, 78, of Mendon MA and formerly of Milford MA, died Thursday April 25, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (Res- teghini) Moore, who died in 2001. Mr. Moore was born in Framingham MA, the son of the late Meredith R. and the late Edna (Dodge) Moore. He was a graduate of Framing- ham High School. He had been employed at Durelectra in Natick MA and for UPS in Ashland MA. He is survived by 2 Sons: Roger Moore of Milford MA and Shean Moore of Billings MT; 2 Daughters: Sharon, wife of Jose Esteves and Tracy A. Moore and her longtime companion David Indelicato, both of Milford MA; 7 Grand- daughters; 3 Great Granddaughters; 1Sister: Lorraine Reardon of NJ; several nieces and nephews and his longtime pet cat, Candi. His funeral will be held Wednesday May 1st at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assu- mption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday April 30th from 6pm to 8pm. For complete obituary and condolence book, visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019