Roger Guy Angers, 85, of Marlborough, MA, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Montreal, Canada, he was the son of the late Alfred and Simone (Provost) Angers and the husband of Jacqueline (Brunelle) Angers, who died in 2011. Guy, a veteran of the Korean War, served in the US Air Force as Supply Records Specialist. He had been employed as the Documentation and Reproduction Manager at Raytheon Corporation for 43 years, before retiring in 2000. He also worked at the former R&T Furniture Company in Northborough. He looked forward to the annual family vacation at Wells Beach where he was able to spend time with his many grandchildren. He was always interested in their lives and the many activities in which they were involved. He is survived by his children, Guy R. Angers and his wife Mary of Worcester, Jeffrey Angers and his wife Kathy of Stafford, VA,, Suzanne Deens of Essex, CT, and Roxanne Pittman and her husband Jeff of Indianapolis, IN, his grandchildren, Erin Tagliaferri and her husband Paul, Christopher Krueger and his spouse Steven Krueger, Michael Angers and his wife Alyssa, Monica and Lauren Angers, Nicholas Deens and his wife Kaile, Jacqueline, Sadie and Brian Deens, Danielle, Jordan and Brannon Angers, and his great- granddaughters, Julie and Allison Tagliaferri and his brother Real and his wife Denise of Montreal. He was also the grandfather of the late Christina Morris and father-in-law of Henry Deens. Visiting hrs. will be held on Wednesday, February 6, from 4-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, at 10:00 am at St. Bernadette Church, Main St., (Rte. 20) Northborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or The Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019