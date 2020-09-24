Roger Kenneth Hanney, Jr., 59, died September 17, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. He was a lifelong resident of Framingham and graduated from Framingham North High School in 1978. He worked at Snap-On Incorporated in Natick for nearly 30 years as a computer machine operator. Roger was predeceased by his father, Roger Hanney and by his sister, Kristen Hanney. He is survived by his mother Lillian (Lawson) Hanney; his sisters, Lianne Manzella and her husband Ron of Framingham, Sharon Derba of Franklin and her longtime boyfriend Fred Vaughn; nieces and nephews, Kenneth and Priscilla Manzella of Framingham, Allison Manzella of Framingham, Eric and Ashley Derba of Townsend, and Nicole Derba of Billerica; two grand nieces, Evalina Manzella of Framingham and Brynn Derba of Townsend; cherished close friend, Theresa Norton of Roslindale. Roger enjoyed many hobbies including reading, music, model making, woodworking, and trains. He also loved a good debate and discussing history. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, diabetes.org/donate
or the Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org/
donate. Graveside service will be private due to Covid 19. For additional information or to sign the online guestbook please visit: Duckett- Waterman.com
.