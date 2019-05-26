Home

Roger Sicotte

Roger Sicotte Obituary
On May 20th Roger Sicotte of Coch- ituate, formerly of Salem passed away peacefully in his bed in the early hours of the morning. His body infirmed by old age, his mind still sharp, the end came exactly as he had hoped. Roger sometimes talked in his sleep and several days before his passing his caregivers reported hearing him say, its time to go home Gracie! RIP Mom and Dad. Roger is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Services will be private per his wishes. A celebration of life will be held on his upcoming birthday. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 26, 2019
