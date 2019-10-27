|
Roland Maurice Bilodeau, 73, formerly of Marlborough, MA, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, peacefully under Hospice Care in Holiday, FL after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janis E. (Thomas) Bilodeau, his daughter, Tina Cook and her husband Brian of Bolton, MA, his son, Robert and his wife Jenny (Flowers) Bilodeau of Kamiah, ID, his sisters, Claire Maurice and her husband Philip of Marlborough, MA, Jeannette Smith of Dexter, ME, Maureen Morrison of Billerica, MA, his brother, Larry and his wife Tammy (Mayne) Bilodeau of Clinton, MA, his 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the son of the late Maurice and Alice (Hall) Bilodeau. Roland worked as a spray painter for many years at Digital Equipment Corp. in Maynard, MA, and later with the Building Maintenance Dept. at EMC Corp. in Hopkinton, MA. He was an avid antique automobile buff. He enjoyed working part-time at Cook Car Company in Bolton, MA, where he preformed paint restoration on antique cars. Following cremation in Florida, burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019