Ronald A. "Ronnie" Poirier, 75, died Saturday December 14, 2019 after a short period of failing health. He was the husband of Sara A. (Hamilton) Poirier. They were together for 37 years. He was born in Newton, the son of the late Joseph and Florence Poirier and lived in the Waltham area all of his life before moving to Marlborough 25 years ago. Ronnie worked as a heavy equipment machine operator, a job he really loved. He worked for many different construction companies in the area and was a long time member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #4. Ronnie enjoyed spending much of his time in his garage, fixing and repairing anything that needed repair, and going to breakfast with his friends at Sunnyside Cafe or Jakes. His greatest joy though was spending time with his family. He is survived by three sons; Jimmy Poirier and his wife Tara of Marlborough, Nick Poirier and his wife Amanda of Clinton, Wes Poirier of San Diego, Calif., three grandchildren; Brendan, Madison and Isabella Poirier, one brother David Poirier of Newton, and extended family member Reid Zindle. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 - 8 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St., Marlborough. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019