Ronald D. Phipps, age 81, died December 17, 2019. Born July 26, 1938, he was a 1956 graduate, proudly served in the United States Navy ('56-60), and had a long career with Commonwealth Gas Ronnies generosity was legendary and he gave his time and talents with gusto planning events for Parents Without Partners for more than 20 years. He led a mens group and was an avid golfer with many benefit tournaments to his credit. He will be sorely missed by: brothers James Fred Phipps (Mary Jane), of Framingham; Robert Phipps (Jane), of Ashland; sisters Carole Mears; and Virginia Londeaux (Ken), of California. He was son of the late James R. & Louise (DeWitt) Phipps and is survived by his children: Debbie Pennie, Michael, and Matthew, their mother Rosemarie & 5 grandchildren.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019