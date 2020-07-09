Ronald Garodel of Wellesley, MA passed suddenly from a heart condition on Sunday evening. Ron loved fiercely, lit up every room that he was in and left an impression on all those who were lucky enough to know him. His compassion brought strength to everyone he came in contact with and his endless generosity gave hope to those who needed it most. Ron's love was unconditional and he showed that to everyone that was close to him. His wit was unmatched and he appreciated learning as much as he enjoyed teaching. Ron loved cars and had his own business selling them for many years. Ron is survived by his adored mother Philomene Garodel, the love of his life Jodie Sullivan and his beloved daughters Briana and Trinity Garodel. He is predeceased by his father Jean Paul Garodel, his brother Philippe Garodel and his son Brandon Cohen. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10 2020. Family has asked that you please reply with a phone call to 978-417-2114 if you are planning to attend. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting Mr. Garodels family with his funeral arrangements. To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneral home.com
.