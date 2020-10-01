Ronald H. Boul, 66, of Hampton NH, passed away on 9/28/20 in Hampton, NH Ron was born in Marlborough Massachusetts to Paul and Shirley (McGuire) Boul on November 13th, 1953. He will be incredibly missed by his family as well as his drag racing family. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Shirley, his brothers Jim and Dick Boul and his sister Anne Harpin. Ron is survived by his partner in life and best friend, Mary Croteau, his daughters and stepdaughters Shannon Rano, Dominique Boul, April Croteau and Aime Mason, and his sisters, Mary Mainella, Paula Lohler and many beloved nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Friday, October 2nd, from 5:00-7:00 at the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home. 811 Lafayette Rd, Hampton, NH 03842.



