Ronald H. Boulé
1953 - 2020
Ronald H. Boulé, 66, of Hampton NH, passed away on 9/28/20 in Hampton, NH Ron was born in Marlborough Massachusetts to Paul and Shirley (McGuire) Boulé on November 13th, 1953. He will be incredibly missed by his family as well as his drag racing family. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Shirley, his brothers Jim and Dick Boulé and his sister Anne Harpin. Ron is survived by his partner in life and best friend, Mary Croteau, his daughters and stepdaughters Shannon Rano, Dominique Boulé, April Croteau and Aime Mason, and his sisters, Mary Mainella, Paula Lohler and many beloved nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Friday, October 2nd, from 5:00-7:00 at the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home. 811 Lafayette Rd, Hampton, NH 03842.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
