Ronald Leonard Nichols, January 8, 1951 - December 26, 2019, a life long resident of Framingham passed away December 26, 2019. He was born to the late John and Effie (Christman) Nichols. A graduate of Framingham North High School where he met his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia (Stellman) Nichols. He leaves behind his two children, daughter Rebecca (Nichols) Phaneuf of Marlborough, son Michael Nichols of Wayland. He was the brother of the late Gordon D. Nichols, David Nichols and wife Barbara of Northbridge, Terry sturgeon and husband Robert of Framingham and Katheryn Howland. He will he lovingly remembered by his grandson, Daniel Phaneuf along with seven nieces and nephews.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020