More Obituaries for Rosado Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosado Garcia

Rosado Garcia Obituary
Rosado Garcia, 81 of Ashland, MA passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Endearingly known by many as Tina or Tity, she was the beloved wife of Reinaldo "Chico" Rosado for almost 60 years. Born and raised in Corozal, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Jose Luis Garcia and the late Angela Garcia Martinez. She and her husband have resided in Ashland for over 20 years. In addition to her husband; she is survived by her four children; Reinaldo Rosado, Jr. and his wife Ramonita Santiago, Lucy Rosado, Michael Rosado, and Ann Marie Rosado Rosa and her husband George Rosa, Sr. She was predeceased by her son Jose Luis "Joe" Rosado (his widow, Madelyn Rosado Cruz) and her sister Mariana Rivera Garcia. Mrs. Rosado was lovingly known as Abuela or Nana by her 15 grandchildren, Madelyn Sweeney (Joseph Sweeney), Tera Rosado, George Rosa, Jr., Amanda Durran-Peck (Patrick Peck), Natasha Rosa, Riley O'Brien Golba (Grayson Golba), Reinaldo Rosado III, Reginald Rosado, Vanessa Cruz, Alexandra ODonnell, Xiomara Rosado, Joanna Rosa, Anjela Rosado, Ryan ODonnell, and Angie Rosa, and 9 great-grandchildren, Giovany and Sofia Urzua, Cameron Sweeney, Charlotte and Weston Peck, Angel, Gabriel, and Isabella Novoa, and Kendall Golba. She is also survived by several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Tina loved spending time with her family in Puerto Rico and taking weekend trips with her husband to Cape Cod and Maine. She also loved watching her "novelas." In the 1960's, she was employed at The Framingham Hat Shop and then went on to work at Sturbridge Industries located at the former Bancroft Building in Framingham, MA. She spent 20 years working at Fenwal Electronics, Inc. in Framingham and in Milford and retired in 1997. A special thank you to the healthcare workers at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in helping us care for her the past 3 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2020
