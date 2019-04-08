|
|
Rosalie A. (Gonyea) Poitrast, of May- nard passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Walsh and the late Francis X. Poitrast. She is survived by her children Donna A. Sweeney of Maynard, Lynn M. Herbst and husband Thomas of Maynard, Karen R. Paarz and husband David of Tampa, FL, Joseph J. Walsh of Culver, CA, Brenda V. Segesdi and husband Paul of Somerville, Rosalie A. Forster and husband Daniel of Worcester, MA; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and six nephews. Rosalie was predeceased by her brother Arthur Gonyea and son-in law Richard Olander. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Rosalie on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed- nesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Parish, 1 Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery in Maynard. In lieu of flowers donations in Rosalies memory may be made to The Childrens Room (Caring support for grieving children, teens and families) - 1210 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019