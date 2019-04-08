Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Parish
1 Percival Street
Maynard, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Bridget Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Poitrast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie A. Poitrast

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie A. Poitrast Obituary
Rosalie A. (Gonyea) Poitrast, of May- nard passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Walsh and the late Francis X. Poitrast. She is survived by her children Donna A. Sweeney of Maynard, Lynn M. Herbst and husband Thomas of Maynard, Karen R. Paarz and husband David of Tampa, FL, Joseph J. Walsh of Culver, CA, Brenda V. Segesdi and husband Paul of Somerville, Rosalie A. Forster and husband Daniel of Worcester, MA; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and six nephews. Rosalie was predeceased by her brother Arthur Gonyea and son-in law Richard Olander. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Rosalie on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed- nesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Parish, 1 Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery in Maynard. In lieu of flowers donations in Rosalies memory may be made to The Childrens Room (Caring support for grieving children, teens and families) - 1210 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
Download Now