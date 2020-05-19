|
Rosalinda Salas, 63, died after a brief battle with Covid-19 in Marlborough, MA on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born on January 29, 1957 in San Antonio, Rosalinda grew up on the border, in Eagle Pass, Texas. She graduated from Eagle Pass high school in 1976, and experienced all life had to offer in her home state, California, Nevada, and finally Massachusetts. In her California days, she enjoyed hiking, fishing, and dancing, before settling into motherhood. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in the 80's and was very close to her mother Alicia, living with her post divorce. Rosalinda loved the simple things in life - good food, yard sales, scratch tickets and hanging out with her daughter. While a bit shy,she always had a knack for inserting a witty remark or one liner at the right time, catching people off guard. Although she battled mental illness in her adult years, she was a deeply loving mother and caring human being - often opening her wallet to strangers who were down on their luck. Rosalinda was loved very much and will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by her father Esteban Salas Sr., mother Alicia Delgardo Salas, and brother Daniel Salas Sr., she is survived by her daughter Jessica Miller Noj, grandson Joaquin A. Noj, and son-in-law Antonio Noj as well as her siblings, Esteban Jr., Hipolito, Enrique, Norma Alicia Pemberton, Alberto, and Rolando. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Rosalindas life privately. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2020