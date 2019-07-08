MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosanne Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosanne Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosanne Thomas Obituary
Rosanne (Bertolino) Thomas, 89, of Ashland passed away Saturday July 6th 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Ernest M. Thomas who died in 2005. Born and raised in Framingham and longtime resident of Ashland, Anne was the owner and operator of the Framingham Baking Co. until her retirement in 1995. She was an active member of the Ashland Seniors and will be fondly remembered by her many friends and patrons for her infectious laugh. She is survived by four children; Cheryl Thomas and her husband Vincent Petruccillo of Narragansett, RI; Joan Thomas of Framingham; Ernest Thomas and his girlfriend Deborah Bishop of Hopkinton; and Kathryn Rich and her husband John of Mendon; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Bertolino of Hawaii. She was the sister of the late Aurellio Bertolino and Theresa Mahoney. A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday July 11th at 10:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA followed by burial in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now