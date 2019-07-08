Rosanne (Bertolino) Thomas, 89, of Ashland passed away Saturday July 6th 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Ernest M. Thomas who died in 2005. Born and raised in Framingham and longtime resident of Ashland, Anne was the owner and operator of the Framingham Baking Co. until her retirement in 1995. She was an active member of the Ashland Seniors and will be fondly remembered by her many friends and patrons for her infectious laugh. She is survived by four children; Cheryl Thomas and her husband Vincent Petruccillo of Narragansett, RI; Joan Thomas of Framingham; Ernest Thomas and his girlfriend Deborah Bishop of Hopkinton; and Kathryn Rich and her husband John of Mendon; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Bertolino of Hawaii. She was the sister of the late Aurellio Bertolino and Theresa Mahoney. A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday July 11th at 10:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA followed by burial in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 8, 2019