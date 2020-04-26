|
Rose J. "Rosina" Prizio passed away on April 9, 2020. Born in Cambridge on July 1, 1933 to the late Pietro and Annunciata (Lecesse) Uglietto. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Prizio, Sr. Loving mother of Nicholas and his wife Janet of Medway, Joseph and his wife Lynda of Woburn, Elizabeth Argento and her husband Patrick of Florida, and her late son Peter and his wife Kathleen of Indiana. Rose also leaves behind Gail Prizio of Woburn, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Sister of Susan Parise and the late Cosmo, Dominic, Salvatore and Anthony Uglietto, Mary Mancini, Anna Ciampi and Vincenzia DiPerna. Rose loved her career in banking. She worked in the banking industry for 50 years until she retired from Winchester Savings Bank in 2012. Nothing made Rose happier than working, playing the lottery, going out to eat, going to church and being with people. A memorial service will be held at another time. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 851 Main St, Woburn, MA 01801 or to . To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com. or on www.facebook.com/ BarileFamilyFuneralHome.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020