Rose LaTremouille, 86, of Ashland and formerly of Boston and Natick, died June 21, 2020 after an illness. Loving sister of Marie LaTremouille of Ashland and the late Doris Hughes, Marie Terese LaTremouille and David J. LaTremouille. Beloved daughter of the late David H. and Yvonne (Mondoux) LaTremouille. Rose worked at Bank of America and was a longtime member of St. Linus Church in Natick. Funeral service at St. Patrick Cemetery, 180 Pond Street, Natick, MA on Tuesday, June 30 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roses name may be made to: St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.