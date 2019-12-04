|
Rose Mary (Despres) Corcoran, 87, formerly of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, died on November 29, 2019, in West Windsor, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Nicholas Corcoran, who died in 2009, by her brother, Raymond Despres, who died in 1947, and by her daughter, Mary Rose Corcoran, who died in 1958. Rose is survived by her brother, Ronald Despres of Millbury, Massachusetts, and by her children, Mark R. Corcoran and wife Faith of Arnold, Maryland, Candace A. Corcoran and husband Paul Newbury of East Windsor, New Jersey, Joel D. Corcoran and wife Lisa DAbre of Tarrytown, New York, and Patrick J. Corcoran and wife Johanna of Caldwell, Idaho. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Courtney Booth, Lauren Corcoran, Jamie Dean, Kelsey Corcoran, Sarah Newbury, Benjamin Newbury, and Jack Corcoran. Rose had six great-grandchildren: Grace, James, Hayden, Darren, Brooke, and Rhett. Rose Mary Despres was born on January 19, 1932, the first child of Joseph L. Despres and Mary (Dupont) Despres. She grew up in Hudson, Massachusetts and graduated from Saint Michaels Academy in 1949. She then attended Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1952. She and Joseph Corcoran were married on August 13, 1955 at Saint Michaels Church in Hudson, Massachusetts. They had met through a friend and became pen pals while Joseph was serving overseas in the U.S. Marine Corps. Rose and Joseph began their married life in Virginia, and subsequently lived in Turkey, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Rhode Island, before settling in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Rose worked as a nurse throughout her life, caring for the elderly in long term care facilities for much of her career. She and Joseph enjoyed a happy retirement, celebrating the holidays as well as their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children and grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at michaelj fox.org in memory of Rose M. Corcoran. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Cherry Hill, NJ (www.healeyfuneral homes.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019