Rose Mary (Garbarino) Sweeney, 86, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Camillus Healthcare in Whitinsville. She was the beloved wife of the late Hon. James M. Sweeney who died in 1998. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Eva (Gnecco) Garbarino and was a graduate of Framingham High School with the class of 1950. Mrs. Sweeney earned her degree at Wheaton College in 1954. She volunteered her time at Framingham Union Hospital, and was a longtime member of the Framingham Garden Club. She will be remembered most by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Mrs. Sweeney is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Mary Trice and her husband James of Uxbridge, Karen Sweeney-Shea of Belmont and Jane Marie Sweeney of Farmington, CT., her grandchildren: Jennifer and Catherine Trice, Casey, Lindsey, Ryan and Colin Shea, Anthony Scricca, Juliana Scricca and Fausto Scricca; her brother: Dominic Garbarino and his wife Maureen of Dennis, Ma; a nephew: Dominic Garbarino and three nieces: Nicole Frotten, Lynne Burkhardt and Kate MacCausland. Relatives and friends may visit Friday, May 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 Eastbound) Framingham Center. Interment immediately following at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Fenwick St., Framingham. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers to: The Friends of the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Suite 2, Framingham, MA. 01702. For memorial page, please visit: www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2019