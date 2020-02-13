|
Rose-Marie C. (DeWitt) Taylor, 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Claude E. & Madeline (Stahli) DeWitt, and the beloved wife of the late William R. Taylor. Family meant everything to Rose-Marie. She is survived by her children, Korynne Dunlop and her husband William of Wellfleet, Jeffrey Taylor of Hyannis, Janette Ranney of Marlborough, Lauren Taylor of Framingham and Lee-Anne Farrell & her husband George of Framingham. Also, by her grandchildren, Rick Klein, Christopher Klein, Adrienne Ratto, Stephanie Reppert, Jennifer Harris, Jeffrey Taylor, Kevin Taylor, Daniel Hartshorn, Keith Farrell, Kimberly Granger, Ashley Gross, Sean Farrell, and Alana Ranney. Family and friends will honor and remember Rose-Maries life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, February 16th from 1-4 P.M. For complete obituary and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020