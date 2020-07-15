1/
Rose Santos
Rose Santos died at the age of 102 after a long and wondrous life. Born in Plymouth but a longtime resident of Hudson, shed rattle off the names of families in the town, tracing them back generations, and scolding you if you didnt keep up. She loved her yard. She planted and watered and weeded from early spring through the first frost. She was known for growing the most colorful inpatients around. For a time, Rose, and her husband, Flo Santos, owned and operated The Hudson Baking Company on Broad Street along with Joe and Margaret Silva and Stanley and Mary Kurgan. All three couples were lifelong friends who enjoyed many years of dancing to music late into the night. Rose also worked at Koehler Manufacturing in Marlborough and was immensely proud of the work she performed there. After Flos untimely passing and later in her life, she met and wed a second time to Louis Nunes. She loved spending time with Louis at the Portuguese Club, and at home, among her many friends sharing Portuguese food, laughing, and playing a good game of cards. Rose leaves behind her beloved son Gary Santos of New Orleans, her nieces, Charlene Street and Elaine Dygon, and their husbands, Russ Aten and Rick Dygon; her nephew, Chuck Anastas, and his wife, Sharon Britton; and many great and great- great nieces and nephews. Rose follows the 2012 passing of her sister and brother- in-law, Grace and Charlie Anastas, two of her very best friends. See https://www.tighehamilton.com/listings for a full obituary and details.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
