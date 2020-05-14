|
Rose T. (Barresi) (Orifice) Luciani, 104, passed away peacefully early Tuesday May 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Peter A. Orifice and the late Guerino (Leo) Luciani. Born in Saugus, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (DiCarlo) Barresi. A graduate of Saugus High School, she worked for 20 years at Simmons Mattress in Everett as a seamstress and locally at Zayre Corporation. Mrs. Luciani enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and adored her grandchildren. Rose was a widow for 14 years after Peter's death when she met Leo Luciani, a widower himself. They met at the Senior Center in Framingham and married in 1983. She is survived by her children: Sebastian "Bill" Orifice and his wife Arlene of Ft. Myers Florida, John J. Orifice and Jean Astapoveh and husband Robert "Po" all of Framingham; her step-children: Benny and Barbara Luciani of Framingham, Andy and Judy Luciani of Falmouth and Gemma and Russell Johnson of Framingham; also 8 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and a sister: Anna Langley of Framingham. Rose was predeceased by many brothers and sisters. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bethany Healthcare Center for the loving and attentive care they gave Rose over the past few years. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, all services are private. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. The family suggests memorial donations be made in her name to: Bethany Healthcare Center, 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham, MA. 01702. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements. Memorial page at www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2020