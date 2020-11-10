1/1
Rosemarie Creasia
Rosemarie Creasia, 87, a lifelong resident of Milford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Angelina (Calzone) Creasia and Joseph Creasia. She was predeceased in death by her sisters Eleanor (Guido), Josephine and Elizabeth Creasia. She is survived by her niece/godchild Debbie Guido of Dunedin, FL; her nephew Kevin Guido of Clearwater; her great nephew Evan Haigley of Ellenton,
FL; great niece Jillian Wilson and husband Josh Wilson of New Port Richey, FL; her great-great niece Becca Wilson and great-great nephew Jackson Wilson of New Port Richey, FL.
Rosemarie attended Sacred Heart School and Milford High School. She went on to earn an AA degree in business. Ro had an esteemed career at Milford Hospital for over 45 years as the head of medical records. She received many awards and accolades for her contribution to the medical community. She was a long-time member of the Sacred Heart Women's Club and also devoted a great deal of time on local Democratic committees. She never turned down a request for help and volunteered on numerous committees in Milford. Rosemarie a devout Catholic, was a lifelong member and Eucharistic Minister of Sacred Heart Church. She was known for her devotion to God, her sisters and her family in Florida. Rosemarie was exceptionally social and those who knew and loved her can attest to her kindness, sweet nature, compassion, generosity and willingness to help others. She loved to shop and was always dressed to the "nines". Ro was an avid traveler and was fortunate to be able to travel the world with her sisters, her dear friend Dora, and church/local groups from Milford. After retirement, Ro and her sisters spent many months each year at their winter home in Florida to be close to their family and enjoy the warm sunshine. Anyone who knew Ro also knew her sisters, Betty and Jo, and the special bond they shared throughout their lives. With no children of their own, they embraced their nieces and nephews, provided unconditional love and devotion to them which enriched their lives immeasurably. They were the best aunts anyone could ever ask for. They will live in our hearts forever. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our cousins Maureen Creasia and Jimmy Creasia for their ongoing support and care and to the staffs of Blair House ALF and Milford Whitinsville Hospital.
Rosemarie's funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford. Visiting hours will be 8:30 am to 10:30 am at Consigli/Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. Graveside burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery alongside her parents and sisters. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL as the family is unable to travel from Florida to Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made to Sacred Heart
www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
