Rosemary Shea Matton, 81, a longtime resident of Framingham from 1965 to 2017, died on February 14, 2020 after a long bout with Alzheimer's disease. Rosemary was born on August 15, 1938 in Springfield, MA and moved to Framingham shortly after getting married. She was the daughter of Daniel F. Shea and Mary (Gastone) Shea, both of Springfield, MA. Rosemary was married to the late Richard Matton for over 50 years. Richard passed away in October 2016. Rosemary leaves behind her son, Richard Matton Jr., and three grandchildren: twins Clara and Sophie (19), and Calvin (11). Rosemary was the treasured sister of her older brother Dan and her younger sisters, Kathleen and Mary Jane. Aside from her immediate family, Rosemary is survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Throughout her entire life, Rosemary got the most joy out of bringing joy to others. She had an infectious smile and laugh which were constantly on display. She was a great entertainer, hostess, and an amazing cook. Her cooking brought joy to many! During much of her time at her Turner Road residence in Framingham, Rosemary was a professional landscape designer. As such, her legacy will live on through the outdoor beauty she brought to many houses in the local area. She was an amazing woman who will be dearly missed by the many friends and family she leaves behind. There will be a Mass offered in remembrance of Rosemary at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Sudbury, MA on Sunday, February 23 at 9:30 AM. There will be a celebration of her life in May of this year. Those interested in more details may contact Rosemary's son, Rick, at [email protected]
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020