Roy Alexander Carlson, 88, of Worcester, MA, passed from this earth, Friday, March 27, 2020 peacefully in his home. Roy was born March 26, 1932 in Natick, MA - the only child of the late Hugo and Olga (Ericsson) Carlson. He was a first generation American who was very proud of his Swedish heritage. He lived in several places over his lifetime including Natick, MA; Poughkeepsie, NY; Cochituate, MA; Milford, MA; and very recently Worcester, MA. Roy was a graduate of Natick High School Class of 1950 where he was an avid hockey player and he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his best friend Harold Gassett. Professionally, Roy was proud to have served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He also worked for IBM for 35 years where he repaired mainframe computers. After Roy retired from IBM he had his own computer consulting business for 15 years. Roy had a great smile and sense of humor. He had a love of music and played the organ for many years. He also loved hockey, camping, fishing, karaoke nights, playing cards and doing puzzles. Roy was one of the founding members of the Natick Comets and was instrumental in helping to start one of the first Womens hockey leagues in Massachusetts in the 1970s. He coached hockey for many years as well. Roy is survived by his wife Mary E. (Uttero) Carlson; five children, Eldest Kerry Carlson Roy of Marlborough, Kyle (Faith) Carlson of Hopkinton, Tracey Carlson (Tony Montoya) of Pueblo West, CO, Pamela (Timothy) McCann of Worcester, Amy (Thomas) Mann of Shrewsbury; 11 Grandchildren: Jennifer Roy (Mike Doucette), Jessica (Brian) Montejo, Jamie (Courtney) Roy, Renae Quinn, Hanna Montoya (Randy Weldon), Brandon Carlson, Kelsey Carlson, Harper Mann, Conrad McCann, Ashley Mann, Calvin McCann, and 6 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Lyn A. Quinn. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory are requested to the Oliva Fund for Cancer Care, in care of the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020