Roy R. Scarpato, 82, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Beverly Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Boston on April 14, 1937 the son of the late Giuseppe Scarpato and Rose (Silvestro) Scarpato. Roy was the beloved husband for 63 years of Anne L. (Scannell) Scarpato of Topsfield, formerly of Wayland. Devoted father of Joseph J. Scarpato and his wife Christena Scarpato of Hopkinton; Roy R. Scarpato, Jr. and his wife Marta Scarpato of Hubbardston; Kathleena R. Scarpato and her husband J. Joseph Galietta of Topsfield; Lara A. Scarpato of Chantilly, VA and the late Daniel Edward Scarpato. Cherished grandfather of Robert R. Scarpato, John J. Scarpato, Shayne A. Sullivan and her husband Matthew Sullivan, Luke W. Scarpato, Samuel R. Scarpato, Rosaria M. Galietta and Granuaile R. Galietta. Brother of Zena P. Merullo of Reading; Joseph A. Scarpato and his wife Teresa Loftin-Scarpato of Marlborough and the late Dr. Robert A. Scarpato. Great-nephew of John Silvestro of Belmont and brother-in-law of Janet Scarpato of Hyannis. Also survived by 21 nieces and nephews. Roy spent his formative years in the West End section of Boston and he and Anne lived in Wayland for over 52 years before moving to Topsfield in 2015. Roy received his BS in Electrical Engineering and his Masters Degree in Science from MIT. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam Era as a Captain in the United States Air Force. A fierce advocate for the protection of life through all stages, Roy was a founding member of "Massachusetts Citizens for Life," the "Pro-Life Legal Defense Fund," and "National Right to Life." He and Anne dedicated their lives to protecting those among us least able to protect themselves, the unborn, leaving a legacy of love and compassion for both the mothers and children alike. Visitations will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at ST. ZEPHERIN CHURCH, 99 Main St (Rt. 27), Wayland on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am for Roys Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in the Scarpato family lot in St. Zepherin Parish Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Roys memory may be sent to the Pro-Life Legal Defense Fund, 1150 Walnut St, Newton, MA 02461 or to a crisis pregnancy shelter of the donors choice. For a full obituary, condolences or directions visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020