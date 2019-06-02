Ruth Arlene (Beers) Fair, 94, of Mashpee formerly of Framingham and Ashland, died Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born in Framingham the daughter of Canadian immigrants the late Rufus & Florence (MacPherson) Beers. Raised and educated in Framingham, Ruth lived in Ashland for many years. Over the years she worked for N.E. Telephone, Chateau de Ville, and Fenwal. Ruth very much enjoyed reading and decorating her home, and was an avid fan of the Patriots and Red Sox. Ruth is survived by her beloved daughters, Donna Sewell of Mashpee, and Cynthia Fair of Pocasset, her brother Roger Beers & his wife Betty of Brewster, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Roland and Gerald Beers. Family and friends will honor and remember Ruths life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham, on Tuesday June 4th from 10 | 11 A.M. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Interment in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Remembrances may be made in Ruths name to: Cape Wildlife Center, 4011 Main St. Barnstable, MA 02630, www. capewildlifecenter.com. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary