Ruth Ann Shamblin of Milford, MA died peacefully on April 7, 2019 in Milford, MA surrounded by her family. She was born on October 6, 1923 in Framingham, MA to Arthur and Alice (OConnor) Willard. Ruth married Robert Shamblin on April 5, 1946 in Marysville, Kansas. She was a graduate of Framingham High School, class of 1941, and worked as a career telephone operator at several establishments including Sears & Roebuck. Ruths spirit and charm were contagious. She was deeply cherished and known by many as Nana Ruth. She will be remembered for her unwavering commitment and love of the Red Sox and Patriots, and her world famous brownies. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandy Flynn of Hopedale, MA, two grandchildren, Ty Muto and Tanya Gately both of Mendon, and two great grandchildren. Besides her husband Robert, Ruth was predeceased by her sisters, Irene Burke, Marjorie Langdon, and Lorraine Willard. Family and friends will honor and remember Ruths life privately. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salmon VNA & Hospice of Milford. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary