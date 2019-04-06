|
Ruth Condon, 82, a longtime resident of Holliston, MA, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Nashua, NH. Ruth was born in Westwood, MA on October 15, 1936, a daughter of Clair and Ruth Corey. She was raised and educated in Dedham, MA, and in 1954 graduated from Dedham High School. She worked as a legal secretary in Boston until marrying Jack Condon on March 22, 1958. She and Jack then traveled across the country in a VW bug, visiting more than twenty states. They eventually returned to Massachusetts, where their daughter Nancy was born in 1961. Jack was hired by Boston Gas and the family settled in Holliston. She is remembered for her energetic, outgoing personality and easy smile. Her late husband Jack was in awe of her ability to instantly befriend just about anyone. He recalled that when they arrived at one town during their travels, she decided she wanted to work | so she got out of the car, walked into a law office with her resume and that bright smile, and walked out five minutes later with a job. To her children and grandchildren, she passed on an offbeat sense of humor and a tendency to laugh until her belly hurt. Nancy, Karen and Bruce recall a fishing trip when boredom set in and the three girls started laughing and couldnt stop, allegedly scaring away the fish. They were not invited again. Ruth was a lifelong New England sports fan, and her children were often awakened by the sound of her cheering for the Bruins and Red Sox. She loved singing Sweet Caroline at Fenway (and at home with her granddaughter Kaitlyn), and in the last weeks of her life, she sang Take me out to the ball game with Nancy, Karen, and her sister-in-law Jean. She was the proud owner of a vintage Ted Williams baseball card, with a personalized autograph that may or may not have been forged by her brother Al. Family members include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and David McManus of Milford, NH; her daughter Karen Malley of Chicopee, MA; her son, Bruce Condon of Seabrook, TX; her grandchildren Michael and his wife Olivia McManus of Manchester, NH; John McManus of Watertown, MA; and Kaitlyn McManus, of Jacksonville FL; her sister Mary Folsom of Kennebunk, Maine; her brother and sister-in-law Al and Sally Corey of Kennebunk; Ken and Doris Green of Salem, NH; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Alice Green and her brother John Corey. A memorial service celebrating Ruths life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00pm in the Smith Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St, Milford, NH. Donations in Ruths memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019