Mrs. Ruth E. (Kellogg) McCarthy, of Framingham, formerly of Waltham died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Miriam Boyd Parlin Residence in Wayland. She was 91. Ruth was born July 5, 1929 in Boston a daughter of the late Clarence G. and Emma (Newton) Kellogg. Raised in Dorchester she was a graduate of Dorchester High School. She married Edward P. McCarthy on July 3, 1948. Ed died November 10, 2011. Residents of Waltham for many years she moved to Framingham in 2013. She worked as cashier for Osco Drug on Lexington Street in Waltham for over 27 years before retiring. In addition to her husband Ed, she is predeceased by her daughter, Lynda J. Kelly in 2008 and son-in-law, Gerald P. Kelly and granddaughter-in-law, Karen Kelly; her sisters, Emeline Kennedy, Lillie Mae and Evelyn Harper. She leaves her grandchildren, Colleen M. Hildreth (Christopher) and Scott E. Kelly; her great-grandchildren, Kelly, Katelyn and Michael Hildreth and Jessica Kelly, all of Framingham. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham at 12 Noon. There are no calling hours. Memorials in her name may be made to Wayside Hospice, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778. Ruth's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com