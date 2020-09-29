Ruth E. Rowe, 94 of Marlborough died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Ruth was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Bertis and Annie Boggs Walcott. She was predeceased by her husband Harrie J. Rowe Jr., in 1999. Ruth is survived by her 2 sons, H. James Rowe III and his wife Tracy, Rik W. Rowe and his wife Debbie all of Marlborough; 3 grandchildren, Krystle, Jason and Adam; a great grandson, Nathan; a sister Virginia D. Beltz of RI and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Helen Linehan and a brother, Buddy Walcott. Ruthie, as her friends call her, loved to garden. Her favorite place to garden was at her home in Port Richey, FL where she spent 30 years tending to her treasured flowers and plants. She also loved to sing. Ruth was a member of the church choir for over 50 years both at the Marlborough Methodist Church and the First Methodist Church of Port Richey, FL. She was also an avid writer and enjoyed corresponding regularly, putting pen to paper, personal notes to those she cherished most. Ruth worked for Raytheon, Design Pak and Critical Care America. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. A Calling Hour will be held prior to the service from 10:00 | 11:00 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruths name to, American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com