Ruth E. Welch, 89, of Framingham passed away on October 15, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Framingham after a short illness. She was the wife of William J. Welch, Jr. who predeceased her in 2015. Born in Germany, daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Boll) Witte, she was raised and educated in Hamburg. She emigrated to Canada and then to the United States, becoming an American citizen in 1968. Ruth was employed at Wellesley College, then at the corporate office of Zayre/TJX. After retirement, she worked for many years at the Framingham Public Library. Ruth enjoyed life at her home in the Pinefield area of Framingham with her husband and their German shepherds. Among her many pursuits, she enjoyed long walks, gardening, needlework, reading, opera, and playing bridge. She will be well-missed by her sister, Hanni, of Hamburg, Germany; by her nieces, Nadia and Jasmin of Georgia and by her many friends. Ruths family would like to thank the staff at Heritage in Framingham and Edalaine Rand and the aides from Hope Home Care for making her final months so enjoyable and peaceful. Funeral services will be private. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019