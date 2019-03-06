|
Ruth Frances (Furey) Hughes passed away in her sleep surrounded by family and sunshine at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 2, 2019 at the age of seventy-seven. Ruth was welcomed to heaven by her parents Michael and Eloise (Monahan) Furey; her husband David Hughes; her siblings Anne Stanley, Ellen Eldridge, Michael Furey, Kathleen Menchin, Peggy Cohen; her grandchild Kelsey Autumn Hughes, and many extended family members and friends. She is lovingly remembered and celebrated by her children Suzanne and Marcelo Correia of Orlando, Florida, Kathleen and Keith Sansoucy of Raleigh, North Carolina, Karen and Erik Smith of Douglas, and David and Michelle Hughes of North Attleboro; her sisters Elizabeth DeSantis of Hopkinton, Mary Burke of Holbrook, Franny Frances Furey of Framingham, and Marie Hughes of Framingham; her grandchildren Stephanie and Robert Lee, Alyssa Sansoucy, Nicholas Sansoucy, Caroline Smith, Jacob Smith, Aarathi "Arty" Prakasen, Kyle Hughes, and Grace Correria; her extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her friends, who always felt more like family. Ruth was born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 15, 1941. She grew up in Jamaica Plain and lived a childhood full of adventure. Her family moved to Medway when she was thirteen. She graduated from Medway High School, and lovingly raised her family, and anyone else who stepped into her home. She retired from her position as a medical assistant with Dr. Faheem Farooq in 2006, after numerous years working in Milford. Shortly after, she moved to Raleigh and spent her retirement being her familys biggest cheerleader. Ruth enjoyed the ocean, singing, dancing, movies, history, puzzles, and gift-giving. She and her husband, David, were active with the New England Camera Club, Stony Brook Camera Club, and Greater Lynn Camera Club. She was the kind of person who always sent a birthday card. She lived her life as an example of Christs love. She shone around family and friends, and though she knew her share of sadness, always found something to laugh and sing about. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginley funeralhomes.com) on Saturday, March 9 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village Street in Medway at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at the Medway VFW, 123 Holliston Street following. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruths memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019